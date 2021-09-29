Woman struck, killed by train near downtown Tucson

A woman was struck and killed by a train Tuesday night near downtown Tucson, police said.
Officers found the woman's body near the 400 block of South Toole Avenue, south of East Broadway.
The woman had not been publicly identified Wednesday afternoon.
Police said Union Pacific is investigating.
