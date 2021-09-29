 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman struck, killed by train near downtown Tucson
alert top story

Woman struck, killed by train near downtown Tucson

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A woman was struck and killed by a train Tuesday night near downtown Tucson, police said.

Officers found the woman's body near the 400 block of South Toole Avenue, south of East Broadway.

The woman had not been publicly identified Wednesday afternoon.

Police said Union Pacific is investigating.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Is the executive branch overreaching?

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News