Woman wounded in Tucson road rage shooting

Michael Koch

 Pima County Sheriff's Department

A 38-year-old man has been jailed after authorities say he shot into an occupied vehicle Saturday, striking a passenger then crashed into another vehicle in a road-rage incident on Tucson's southeast side.

Michael Koch has been jailed on suspicion of attempted murder, drive-by shooting and hit-and-run, a Pima County Sheriff's Department news release said.

The incident happened about 4:15 p.m. near South Alvernon Way and East Irvington Road. In it, authorities say Koch fired into a vehicle with two people inside, hitting a woman who was the passenger. Her injuries were not life-threatening.

Koch ran away after crashing into another vehicle, immobilizing the one he was driving, the release said.

He was apprehended later without incident.

