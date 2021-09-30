Woman's body found at Saguaro National Park

The body of a woman was found Wednesday in Tucson's Saguaro National Park East, officials said.
The body was found near the Grass Shack campground on the south side of the Rincon Mountains.
The woman had obvious signs of trauma, officials have said. Her identity had not been released Friday.
The campground is expected to be closed through at least Sunday.
