 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wrong-way driver killed in head-on crash on Tucson's east side
alert

Wrong-way driver killed in head-on crash on Tucson's east side

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

One man died and two others were injured in a head-on car crash early Wednesday morning on Tucson’s east side.

On Nov. 24, before 2:30 a.m., officers were called to the 6700 block of East Broadway Boulevard, near North Kolb Road, for reports of a serious-injury crash, Tucson Police said.

Witnesses told Tucson Police that the driver of a gray 1998 Nissan Altima, 23-year-old Xavier Gonzalez-Mercado, was traveling west in the eastbound lanes of Broadway when he crashed head-on into a Mercedes Benz. 

Gonzalez-Mercado died at the scene, police said. A woman passenger from the Nissan was taken to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, police said. The driver of the Mercedes was also taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Detectives have not confirmed if impairment is a factor in the crash.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Bolivian 'Cholitas' scale mountains in skirts

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News