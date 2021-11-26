Wrong-way driver killed in head-on crash on Tucson's east side

One man died and two others were injured in a head-on car crash early Wednesday morning on Tucson’s east side.

On Nov. 24, before 2:30 a.m., officers were called to the 6700 block of East Broadway Boulevard, near North Kolb Road, for reports of a serious-injury crash, Tucson Police said.

Witnesses told Tucson Police that the driver of a gray 1998 Nissan Altima, 23-year-old Xavier Gonzalez-Mercado, was traveling west in the eastbound lanes of Broadway when he crashed head-on into a Mercedes Benz.

Gonzalez-Mercado died at the scene, police said. A woman passenger from the Nissan was taken to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, police said. The driver of the Mercedes was also taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Detectives have not confirmed if impairment is a factor in the crash.