A 19-year-old man has been arrested after his accomplice was killed in an apparent residential robbery, officials say.
Lorenzo Yslava fled the scene Monday night but was located Thursday. He was booked into the Pima County jail and faces a first degree murder charge, Tucson police said in a news release.
On Monday night, officers were at an apartment complex at 5505 S. Mission Rd. for a separate call when they were flagged down about a shooting.
Officers located a man with obvious signs of gunshot trauma. He was able to give his name to an officer before collapsing. Officers and Tucson Fire rendered aid, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
He was identified as Rene Orantez Jr, 32. Officers learned he had gang-affiliations, though there is no indication that the incident was gang-related, police say.
Detectives learned that Orantez and another man, later identified as Yslava, were at the complex to commit a residential robbery.
Orantez and Yslava were armed with handguns and forced their way into an apartment, police say. They held the residents at gunpoint while taking items from the home.
A physical altercation then ensued between Orantez and one of the residents. Yslava fired his gun in the direction of the altercation and struck Orantez, police say.
Detectives obtained a felony arrest warrant for Yslava on Wednesday and he was arrested the following day.
The robbery appears to be narcotic-related and not random, police said.
Anyone with further information is asked to call 88-CRIME, the anonymous tipster line.