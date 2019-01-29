A 3-year-old girl suffers minor injuries after a fall from the top of the 16-foot border wall.

 Yuma Sector Border Patrol

A 3-year-old girl sustained minor injuries after falling from the top of the 16-foot border wall, on Monday.

The girl was with a group of 49 from Guatemala who climbed over the wall, using a ladder on the southern side and dropping over on the northern side.

Border Patrol agents rendered aid to the little girl and apprehended the entire group.

Contact reporter Danyelle Khmara at dkhmara@tucson.com or 573-4223. On Twitter: @DanyelleKhmara