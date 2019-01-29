A 3-year-old girl sustained minor injuries after falling from the top of the 16-foot border wall, on Monday.
The girl was with a group of 49 from Guatemala who climbed over the wall, using a ladder on the southern side and dropping over on the northern side.
Border Patrol agents rendered aid to the little girl and apprehended the entire group.
YumaSector #USBP agents apprehended 49 individuals from Guatemala who illegally crossed an outdated section of 16-foot border wall yesterday. During the incident, a 3-year-old girl fell off the smugglers’ ladder. Agents rendered aid to the child who sustained minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/OHoCYEkmSR— CBP Arizona (@CBPArizona) January 28, 2019