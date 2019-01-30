A 81-year-old woman was assaulted before three men fled with jewelry from her home south of Sierra Vista, the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office said.
At about 11:50 p.m., deputies responded to the home invasion after learning the men had broken the sliding glass patio door and entered her home in Palominas, Ariz.
The woman told investigators one of the men hit her before taking jewelry from her body and more valuables from the house, a sheriff's office news release said.
The men were wearing latex gloves, dark hooded jackets and bandanas over their faces while inside.
She refused medical attention, the news release said.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call authorities at 432-9500.