One man was killed and a companion was injured early Sunday morning when they were struck as they crossed a busy street on Tucson's south side, police say.

The two men were jaywalking and in the westbound lanes of East Valencia Road near South Sixth Avenue about 5 a.m. when they were struck, Tucson police said in a news release. The men were crossing Valencia mid-block and outside of a crosswalk, police said.

One man was declared dead at the crash scene. The other man was taken to the hospital, the release said.

Neither man was identified by police.

Police are searching for a vehicle, or vehicles, that struck the men.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME, the anonymous tips line.