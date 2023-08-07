A man carrying a knife was shot and killed late Sunday night when authorities say he refused to drop the weapon and moved toward an officer.

The incident started about 11:15 p.m. when a woman reported that her ex-boyfriend broke into her home in the 4100 block of North Reno Avenue, near North Flowing Wells and West Roger roads, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said Monday in a news release.

The woman escaped but told an officer at the scene that the man was still inside along with a family member.

The man refused several commands to drop the knife and was shot by a deputy after he advanced toward an officer, the news release says.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not identified Monday.

The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team will handle the criminal investigation.

The Tucson Police Department will lead the investigation of the officer involved shooting.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department will conduct a separate investigation to determine if any department policies were violated.