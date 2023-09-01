Two people face animal cruelty charges after dozens of animals were seized from a property southwest of Tucson, officials said.

Trista Tramposch and Anthony Nunez, both 53, were arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty and could face additional charges as the investigation continues, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said Friday in a news release.

On Aug. 30, detectives served a search warrant on property located in the 5700 block of South Anton Place, near West Bilby and South Mark roads, the release said.

Among the animals seized were 128 chickens, three peacocks, three geese, three dogs, a cat and a finch. Also taken were 177 incubated eggs, three chicks and three dead chickens, the release said.

The seizure followed an Aug. 24 report of animal neglect the department received. A dog someone had taken from the property to an animal hospital was euthanized due to poor health and multiple infections, the release said.