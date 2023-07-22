An arrest has been made in connection with the murder of a 21-year-old man in South Tucson early Wednesday morning, officials said.

Christopher Rodriguez, 39, was arrested Friday at a home in the 300 block of East Glenn Street where a warrant was served in connection with the slaying of Lionel Mathews, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said.

Rodriguez was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and possession of a weapon as a prohibited person, the department said.

He is being held at the Pima County jail.