Authorities are looking for two men accused of stealing about $1,600 worth of cigarettes from a northwest side convenience store.

On July 12 shortly before 1:45 a.m., two men entered the Circle K at 5801 N. Oracle Road, according to a news release from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.

Surveillance footage showed one man wearing a black shirt, jumping over the counter and taking the cigarettes while a man in a white shirt began taking alcohol bottles and lighters, according to the release.

Both men then left the building, walking southbound away from the business, officials say.

The man in the black shirt is said to have a tattoo on his hand. No other tattoos were visible and no known vehicles are currently associated with the incident, officials said.

PCSD is asking anyone with information on the incident to the department's non-emergency line, 520-251-4900.