A 68-year-old man was arrested after he ran away after crashing into two vehicles July 4 on Tucson's northwest side, officials say.

The incident started about 8:30 p.m. when deputies found a Jeep on its side on North La Cañada Drive near West Sunset Road, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.

The Jeep's driver, Conrad Fredrick Ahrens, rear-ended a vehicle while northbound on La Cañada at West Rollercoaster Road. After that crash Ahrens continued northbound in the southbound lanes of La Cañada and struck a second vehicle, tipping the Jeep onto its side, the release said.

Ahrens then ran from the crash scene but was quickly located by an air unit, the release said.

Two people were injured in the crashes, including one person who had "life-threatening" injuries, the release said.

Impairment was a factor in the crashes, the release said. Ahrens and booked in to the Pima County jail on suspicion of two counts of aggravated assault, wrong way DUI, felony criminal damage and leaving the scene of a serious injury collision, the release said. The investigation continues.