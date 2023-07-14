A driver is facing charges after a man walking along the road was killed Thursday night in a hit-and-run crash, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said.

Shortly after 8:00 p.m. deputies were called to South Nogales Highway near East Felix Road for a report of a man on the ground, the department said Friday in a news release.

Deputies found the body of 47-year-old Johnny Laurelez, who had been struck and killed by a vehicle, the release said.

Traffic detectives say Laurelez was walking south along Nogales Highway when he was struck by a vehicle going in the same direction.

About an hour later, Johnny Badilla, 50, arrived at the crash scene and told deputies “he had hit a person or animal in this area,” the release said.

Badilla had returned to the crash scene after going home immediately after the crash, the release said.

Deputies went to Badilla’s home and found a vehicle which “had damage consistent with this collision,” the release said.

Badilla was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop and remain at an accident involving a death. The investigation is ongoing, the release said.