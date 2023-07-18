The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public to help identify two vehicles possibly involved in a shooting that occurred at a house party early Sunday morning.

On Sunday about 2:30 a.m. deputies received reports of a large group of people fighting outside a residence located at the 9300 block of North Monmouth Court.

The incident appeared to have been started at a house party in the area, according to a release from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.

Additional calls reported multiple shots were fired and people were seen fleeing the area, officials said.

Upon arrival multiple people were detained by deputies “in order to determine if they were involved or injured,” the release said.

One victim was identified to have non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Oro Valley Hospital, while another reported a minor injury to PCSD. Both had injuries consistent with gunshot wounds, officials said.

Through investigations detectives were able to gather surveillance footage from nearby residences of two vehicles that were possible involved, the release states.