A Tucson man has been convicted of murder in a 2021 DUI crash on the city's south side, court records show.

Jurors found Jesus Ismael Rodriguez guilty of first degree murder, aggravated assault, criminal damage, fleeing from law enforcement vehicle and extreme DUI, court records say.

Rodriguez’s three-day trial in Pima County Superior Court ended Aug. 9.

Reina Alexis Cota died holding her sister’s hand from the driver’s seat after Rodriguez ran a red light on East Bilby Road and crashed into their vehicle, Deputy Pima County Attorney Erica Gee Lynch told jurors in opening statements.

A Pima County Sheriff’s deputy had tried to stop Rodriguez after he was seen speeding on Feb. 21, 2021. In a surveillance video shown in court, a vehicle is seen driving through a nearby apartment complex with another vehicle following it. The driver leaves before the deputy can make contact and soon after smashes into Cota's car.

Cota died at the scene. Cota’s sister, Mariah, who was in the passenger seat, was taken to the hospital.

At the time of the crash, Rodriguez’s blood alcohol concentration level was 0.187, which is twice the legal limit, Lynch said.

Rodriguez’s attorneys argued that he didn’t flee from law enforcement. The deputy was in surveillance mode and had his emergency lights turned off.

They told jurors Rodriguez had unintentionally caused Cota’s death.

Rodriguez is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 22.