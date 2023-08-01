A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in midtown Tucson last week.

On Thursday, July 27, Tucson police responded to reports of a shooting in the 1400 block of North Columbus Boulevard, according to a news release.

Police learned that 33-year-old Nico Valenzuela got into a verbal argument with Anthony Lee Brown, 35. The argument turned physical and Valenzuela was shot.

When police arrived in the area, Valenzuela was found in a residence and taken to Banner University Medical Center Tucson with life-threatening injuries. He died Monday, July 31, due to his injuries.

Brown was arrested a short distance from the residence on suspicion of aggravated assault with serious injury, as well as aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, police said.

The case will now be presented to the Pima County Attorney's Office for further review.