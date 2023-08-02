Tucson police are investigating the stabbing death of a man in midtown Tucson early Monday morning.

On Monday around 1 a.m., police were flagged down in the area of North First Avenue and East Wetmore Road. They were directed to a river walk path where they found 27-year-old Bernardo Pacheco Alcala Jr. unresponsive.

Emergency medical aid was provided and the Tucson Fire Department was called but Alcala died at the scene.

Tucson police learned that Alcala had been in an altercation with another man prior to the stabbing. They also believe that several others were present when the stabbing occurred but did not remain at the scene, officials said.

This investigation is ongoing. TPD asks anyone with information to call 911 or the anonymous tip line, 88-CRIME.

Tucson has recorded 41 homicides so far this year, just eight shy of the 49 slayings recorded for all of 2022.