An FBI-led joint operation between 10 local and federal law enforcement agencies yielded 88 arrests primarily in Pima County over the last two weeks, including four related to homicides.

No details were immediately released about which homicides or the suspects' names. An FBI spokesperson said the agency is working on releasing those details but might not do so until Wednesday.

Other arrested suspects face charges ranging from aggravated assault to being felons in possession of firearms, among other violent crimes.

"Operation Clean House is a fugitive apprehension operation targeting some of the most violent criminals in our communities," said FBI Special Agent Akil Davis at a news conference Tuesday announcing the arrests.

In addition to the arrests, Operation Clean House's intent was to send the message that violent crime, particularly gun-related crimes, will be held to account, said Tucson Police Chief Chad Kasmar.

"Violence is a contagious disease. Let me say that again. Violence is a contagious disease," he said. "It meets the definitions of a disease and of being contagious. That is, violence is spread from one person to another. And it will take a holistic approach to have a meaningful, sustained reduction of violence in our community."

The operation, from July 18 to July 28, involved upwards of 150 law enforcement personnel across agencies.

The focus was on the Tucson metropolitan area, from Marana on the north to Sahuarita on the south. Additionally, arrests were made in the Phoenix metro area.

The operation also resulted in the seizure of 9,000 fentanyl pills and at least 10 illegally obtained guns, officials said.

Pima County Attorney Laura Conover emphasized the impacts on neighborhoods, communities and families affected by violent crimes.

She thanked all the law enforcement officers whom she said put their lives on the line during the operation.

"I can't tell you what it means in real world terms, what it means to families who have been waiting for justice after suffering violent crime. And that's what the work here today is translating into," Conover said.

"I want to thank every agency that was involved," Davis agreed. "Everybody played a crucial role in this operation, leading to its success."