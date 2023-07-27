A 25-year old man has been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting death in Tucson earlier this year, Tucson police announced.

Carlos Gandara Jr. was arrested Wednesday, July 26, in the Feb. 25 slaying of Warren Lee Lewis, 61.

Police gave the following account in a news release:

Officers called to the southwest corner of North Stone Avenue and West Fort Lowell Road found Lewis with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Witnesses told investigators Lewis was walking with another person along North Stone when a passing car opened fire.

No immediate suspects were identified but forensic evidence led to Gandara as the prime suspect.

Police obtained a search warrant and an arrest warrant was issued for Gandara. They eventually found him a home near the intersection of North Flowing Wells and West Fort Lowell roads. The Tucson Police Department's SWAT team was called in to assist and he was taken into custody without incident.

Gandara is being held at the Pima County jail on suspicion of first-degree murder, drive-by shooting and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges.

Detectives ask that anyone with information about the case call 88-CRIME.