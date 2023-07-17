A former Tanque Verde High School teacher and athletic trainer who was arrested in 2019 for alleged sexual conduct with a minor was sentenced last week to prison.

William Yaw was sentenced to a minimum of four years in prison by Pima County Superior Court Judge Kellie Johnson on July 10. Yaw was convicted of sexual conduct with a minor while in a position of trust, court records say.

Yaw was also found guilty of a second count of sexual conduct with a minor while in a position of trust and sentenced to another minimum of four years in prison. Both sentences will be concurrent.

In addition to prison time, Yaw was sentenced to community supervision and has to register as a sex offender, court records say.

Pima County Sheriff deputies arrested Yaw in 2019 and said he initiated an exchange of “nude pictures” with the minor in 2018, the Arizona Daily Star previously reported. According to an interim complaint filed in the Pima County Justice Court, the two had sex at Yaw’s apartment and once at school.

In a previous statement, the Tanque Verde Unified School District said they contacted the sheriff’s department after a community member expressed concern to district personnel about a teacher at the high school, the Star reported.