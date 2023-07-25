Tucson police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who robbed a Speedway brand gas station at the intersection of East Broadway and South Wilmot at 11:30 p.m. on July 19.
The robber, a man 20 to 30 years old and approximately 5'6" to 5'9" tall, brandished a silver pistol during the robbery, before running away, a Tucson Police Department spokesman said.
Authorities released a series of images of him on social media, revealing tattoos on his right forearm and left calf.
