A 72-year-old Green Valley man was booked into jail in connection with the fatal shooting of his roommate, officials say.

Stephen Murray called 911 about 9:45 p.m. July 10 he had just shot his roommate and was going to commit suicide, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.

Murray was eventually located in a vehicle and was taken into custody without incident, the release said.

Deputies who went to Murray’s house in the 1500 block of North Paseo de la Tinaja found the body of 44-year-old Seth Satterwhite. He has been shot and killed, the release said.

Murray was booked into the Pima County jail on suspicion of first-degree murder.