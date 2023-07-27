Two teenagers have been arrested after fatally dragging a 17-year-old boy with a vehicle, the Pima County Sheriff's Department says.
The incident took place shortly after 10:30 p.m. Monday, July 24, in the area of North La Cholla Boulevard and West Wetmore Road, the sheriff's department said in a news release late Thursday.
Detectives were told a fight had taken place between the boy and the two other teens.
The two others sped away in a vehicle, fatally dragging the victim in a hit-and-run, the sheriff's department said.
Anthony Duran, 18, and a 17-year-old, whose name was not released, were arrested, booked into the Pima County jail, and face charges of reckless manslaughter, the release said.
The victim's name was not released.
Eddie Celaya is a breaking news reporter and host of the "Here Weed Go!" podcast. He graduated from Pima Community College and the University of Arizona and has been with the Arizona Daily Star since May 2019.