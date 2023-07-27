Two teenagers have been arrested after fatally dragging a 17-year-old boy with a vehicle, the Pima County Sheriff's Department says.

The incident took place shortly after 10:30 p.m. Monday, July 24, in the area of North La Cholla Boulevard and West Wetmore Road, the sheriff's department said in a news release late Thursday.

Detectives were told a fight had taken place between the boy and the two other teens.

The two others sped away in a vehicle, fatally dragging the victim in a hit-and-run, the sheriff's department said.

Anthony Duran, 18, and a 17-year-old, whose name was not released, were arrested, booked into the Pima County jail, and face charges of reckless manslaughter, the release said.

The victim's name was not released.