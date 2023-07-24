Tucson police are looking for the driver of a vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run collision with a motorcycle early Monday. The crash killed the driver of the motorcycle and left the motorcycle's passenger with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The collision occurred shortly after 5 a.m. Monday at the intersection of East Valencia Road and South Craycroft Road.

The driver of the unknown vehicle, which struck a black 2005 Honda CBR600 motorcycle, fled the scene before police and Tucson Fire personnel arrived, police said.

The Tucson Police Department gave the following account in a news release:

The motorcycle driver, Eric Ray Martinez, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a helmet.

The passenger, a man, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Banner-University Medical Center.

Through interviews and roadway evidence, detectives determined a vehicle had attempted to make a left turn from eastbound Valencia onto northbound Craycroft, colliding with the westbound motorcycle.

Detectives learned Martinez had a suspended driver's license and lacked a proper motorcycle endorsement. Authorities found drugs and paraphernalia in his possession, police said.

The investigation is currently focused on trying to identify the vehicle driver who left the scene.

Police ask that anyone with information about the incident call 911 or 88-CRIME to provide tips anonymously.