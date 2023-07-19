A 21-year-old man was found shot to death early Wednesday morning in South Tucson, officials said.
South Tucson police went to the 3000 block of South Sixth Avenue, north of Interstate 10, about 1 a.m. after reports of gunfire, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.
The found the body of Lionel Mathews, 21.
The Sheriff's Department is handling the homicide investigation for South Tucson, the release said.
Anyone with information is asked to call call 911 or 88-CRIME, the anonymous tipster line.
