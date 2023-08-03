A 46-year-old woman was shot and killed Wednesday night on the city's south side, Tucson police say.
Veronica Santana was found mortally wounded about 9:30 p.m. after police answered several 911 calls about gunfire in the the 6100 block of South Southland Boulevard, near South Nogales Highway and West Bilby Road, police said in a news release.
Santana died at the scene. A man was also found shot and was taken to a hospital with wounds police say were not life-threatening. A third man at the scene was not wounded, the release said.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME, the anonymous tip line.
