A man deputies say was shot to death while trying to break in to a woman's home in a rural area near Tucson last week was a registered sex offender who lived nearby, records show.

Jayson Magrum, 43, was shot dead Aug. 11 when the Pima County Sheriff's Department says he was trying to get into a house in Three Points, about 30 miles southwest of Tucson.

Sandra Tracy, 54, was home alone when the incident occurred.

She told deputies she grabbed a gun and fired a warning shot through the window hoping it would scare the intruder away, according to an initial news release from the department.

She fired a second time, striking Magrum.

Responding deputies tried to revive Magrum, but he died at the scene.

Magrum listed a residence in the same block of West Pyle Road where the alleged attempted break-in occurred, records shows.

Magrum had a lengthy criminal record within Pima County, including at least eight charges dating back to 2006. Among them: multiple charges of threatening or intimidating, disorderly conduct as well as assault. Most recently, a case filed in Pima County Justice Court in January says Magrum was accused to threatening to cause damage to the property of another.

The outcome of the criminal cases was not immediately available Wednesday afternoon.

Magrum also was a registered sex offender in Utah, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety sex offender registry

The Sheriff's Department identified both Magrum and Tracy in a news release Wednesday, but it has not released further details about their investigation.