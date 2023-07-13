A man has been arrested in the fatal shooting last month of a 19-year-old man at an apartment complex in Sierra Vista, police say.

Just before 5:00 a.m. June 9, two people took a mortally wounded Jaime Torres to Canyon Vista Medical Center, where he later died, Sierra Vista police said in a news release.

An acquaintance of Torres, Manuel Long, was later identified as the owner of the gun used in the shooting, the release said

Long, 21, was arrested Friday, June 30, on suspicion of manslaughter, aggravated assault, tampering with evidence as well as influencing a witness. He was booked into the Cochise County jail on $250,000 bond, the news release said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Tom Ransford at (520) 452–7500.