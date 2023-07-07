A man has been arrested in a hit-and-run crash that killed and 88-year-old Tucson woman, officials say.

On June 24 about 5 p.m., 88-year-old Nadeen Montez was driving a 2015 Nissan Versa west on West Irvington Place, when she ran a stop sign at South Mission Road, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said in an earlier news release.

Montez was killed when her vehicle was struck by a northbound 1999 Chevrolet Silverado.

An investigation led to the arrest of 52-year-old Arturo Gastelum, the Sheriff's Department said Friday in a news release. Gastelum was booked into the Pima County jail on suspicion of fleeing the scene of a fatal crash, the release said.