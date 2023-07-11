A Sahuarita man has been arrested in connection with a death of a woman he told deputies had fallen off a ladder, officials say.

Roger Johnston called 911 about 5:00 p.m. April 22, saying he was performing CPR on a woman who had fallen off a ladder at a house in the 2900 block of West Curly Road in Sahuarita, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said Tuesday in a news release.

Abagail Smith, 38, died later at the hospital.

Detectives continued to investigate "when details related to the reported incident did not correspond to Smith’s death," the news release said.

Johnston, 43, was arrested July 10, and booked into the Pima County jail on suspicion of second-degree murder, the release said.