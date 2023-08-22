A woman is facing a second degree murder charge in connection with a wrong-way DUI crash last year that killed her two-year-old daughter and injured others, records show.

The case against Andrea Raeann Crespin, 31, stems from a deadly crash that happened about 10:50 p.m. August 14 on Interstate 10 near Vail. Crespin was reportedly driving a 2016 Mazda sedan the wrong way on the I-10 when she collided head-on with a 2006 Toyota Sedan, the complaint said. A 2017 Volkswagen was also hit during the incident.

Crespin was charged last month with second degree murder and several counts of aggravated assault, criminal damage and endangerment, an interim complaint filed in the Pima County Justice Court said.

After the crash, Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers noted the odor of alcoholic beverages inside Crespin’s vehicle. She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Crespin’s two-year-old daughter was unrestrained in the front seat during the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene, the complaint said.

The driver of the Toyota suffered serious injuries such as a broken pelvis and two broken arms. The passenger of Toyota suffered a fractured skull, broken femur, broken pelvis and broken ribs, the complaint said.

Later at the hospital, Crespin was noted to have had bloodshot eyes and a strong odor of alcohol on her breath. She was also lethargic, incoherent and had slurred speech, the complaint said.

Her blood alcohol concentration was 0.279%, which is about three times the state legal limit.

Crespin’s is schedule to appear in Pima County Superior Court Friday for a hearing.