A mom and her 7-year-old daughter are dead in an apparent murder-suicide, Sierra Vista police say.

Officers who went an apartment for a welfare check Wednesday afternoon found the bodies of Christina Boilard, 42, and her daughter, Ariza Chavez-Boilard, the agency said in a news release.

A neighbor called police after not seeing the pair for two days and the mother not responding to phone calls, the news release said.

Police said the girl was found shot in her bed. The mother was shot in the head.

Autopsies were performed Friday at the Pima County Medical Examiner's Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call SVPD corporal detective Justin Allen at (520) 452-7500.