A woman was arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left a Tucson man dead and seriously injured his two passengers Wednesday, Oro Valley police said.

Martin Velasquez, 60, was driving in the area of North Oracle and West Hardy roads when the crash occurred around 8:30 a.m. The driver of the other vehicle left the scene immediately, police said.

Velasquez died and two of his passengers were taken to a hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The crash caused traffic lanes to be closed intermittently near the intersection for most of the morning.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Oro Valley Police Department said Rio Rico resident Rose Johnston, 36, was arrested on suspicion of fleeing the scene of a collision causing death.

Johnston was booked at the Pima County jail, the department said. Oro Valley Police Department's traffic unit is investigating.