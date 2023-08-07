A 25-year-old man has been arrested after Oro Valley police say he had sexual contact with a girl at a movie theater.

Jonathan Greshle, 25, was arrested a booked into the Pima County jail on suspicion of a single felony count of sexual abuse, Oro Valley police said Monday in a news release.

The alleged incident occurred June 11 at an Oro Valley movie theater, police said.

Police say Greshle has had multiple jobs that potentially involved contact with minors.

They encourage anyone with information about this incident or other possible victims to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 520-229-4900, and ask for Detective Douglas.