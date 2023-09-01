A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the killing of a 72-year-old man found dead Wednesday near East Sahuarita Road and South Sonoita Highway, sheriff's officials say.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department gave the following account in a news release Friday night:

Shortly before 7 a.m. Aug. 30, deputies responded to a report of an unresponsive man at the site near Sahuarita Road and the Sonoita Highway. They found a man with obvious signs of trauma who was pronounced dead soon after.

The victim was Thomas Perry, 72.

Detectives learned the original incident occurred in the area of 17000 South Alvernon Way, and they identified a suspect, Anthony Cruz.

On Friday, the Sheriff's Fugitive Investigations Unit arrested Cruz, 19, and booked him into the Pima County jail on suspicion of first-degree murder.

Officials are asking anyone with information to call 9-1-1 or to submit an anonymous tip, with the potential for a reward, by text or phone at 88crime (520-822-7463) or at 88Crime.org.