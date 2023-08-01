A 41-year-old man died in the custody of the Pima County Sheriff's Department after experiencing medical complications while in detox, authorities said Tuesday.

Joel Loya was arrested on Wednesday, July 26, on a probation violation warrant related to dangerous drug sales and trespassing, according to the Sheriff's Department.

However, during his initial medical evaluation at the jail, he was medically rejected, prompting the FBI — the arresting agency — to take him to a nearby hospital for assessment, where he was cleared to return.

On Monday, July 31, at about 9 a.m., while on detox protocol, Loya began vomiting, prompting authorities to contact Tucson Fire. He was taken to a hospital where his condition worsened and he later died.

There were no signs of trauma or suspicious circumstances surrounding Loya's death, the department said.

The investigation is ongoing, and further information will be released as it becomes available, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.