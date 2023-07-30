One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting on Tucson's south side early Sunday morning.

Around 2:30 a.m., Pima County Sheriff's deputies were called to the area of Nogales Highway and Aerospace Parkway for a report of street racing, a news release said.

On their way there, deputies learned that someone had been shot. When they arrived, deputies found three people shot, one of whom was dead at the scene.

The other two people were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Homicide detectives are investigating. No further information was released.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the anonymous tip line, 88-CRIME.