The booking area at the Pima County jail was temporarily closed Tuesday due to a possible fentanyl contamination incident, officials said.

A corrections officer conducting a routine search on a female inmate discovered controlled substances on her, leading to the closure of the area from 9:10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m., the Pima County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.

Subsequent testing confirmed the presence of xylazine and fentanyl, the release said. Xylazine, a sedative commonly referred to as "tranq." It is primarily used in veterinary procedures, but is also known to be abused.

The woman was taken to the jail by the Marana Police Department on charges of possessing drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

Additional narcotics charges were added after the incident, the release said.

Five people were exposed during the incident, including three corrections officers.

They were all medically cleared of any adverse effects.