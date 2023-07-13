A man was shot and killed by Tucson police early Thursday after a stand-off that lasted hours, officials say.

Police have not identified the man who was fatally shot during the standoff at a house near South Park Avenue and East Silverlake Road. No officers were wounded, Tucson police said.

The incident started about 1 p.m. Wednesday when police responded to a reported home invasion in the 6700 block of East Calle Mercurio, near East Golf Links and South Wilmot roads, Tucson police said in a news release.

A man was treated for minor injuries. The gunman was gone.

Later, police say they learned a man linked to the home invasion was a house in the 1000 block of East 32nd Street.

Police hostage negotiators and the SWAT unit responded to the house, where the man had refused to come out.

At one point during the stay-off, the man came outside armed with a handgun, spoke briefly to officers then went back inside, the news release said.

“Just after 3 a.m., after several hours of communicating with the suspect, a TPD SWAT officer discharged his department-approved rifle, striking the suspect,” the news release said. “Officers ensured the area was safe and began rendering aid to the suspect who was pronounced deceased at the scene."

A gun was found near the body, police said.

The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team will be handling the criminal investigation. The Police Department will also conduct a separate review of the incident to ensure agency policies were followed.