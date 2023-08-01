The death of a 34-year-old inmate who apparently hanged himself in a Tucson prison is under investigation.

Gabriel Vavages was found unresponsive on July 30 at Arizona State Prison Complex Tucson, a news release said. Life-saving measures were performed until paramedics arrived. The paramedics pronounced him dead.

Vavages had been convicted in Pima County of attempted third-degree burglary and attempted aggravated assault and began serving his sentence in March.

All inmate deaths are investigated in consultation with the county medical examiner's office.