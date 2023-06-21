Pima County sheriff's deputies are asking the public to help identify a person seen in a security-camera video at the scene of a suspicious fire at a Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses early Wednesday.

Deputies were called to the house of worship, at 1743 W. Wetmore Road, about 12:45 a.m. to assist fire personnel who were already on the scene extinguishing the blaze.

The fire was deemed suspicious, prompting arson detectives to investigate.

Deputies found a security camera that captured footage of a person in dark clothing and a face covering approaching the building during the incident. The person's identity isn't known.

The sheriff's department is appealing to the public for assistance. Anyone with knowledge about the fire or the person seen in the video is asked to contact 9-1-1 or 88-CRIME.