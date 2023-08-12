A woman says she fatally shot a man Friday afternoon as he tried to break in to her home in a rural area southwest of Tucson, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.

The unidentified woman told authorities that she was alone in the home in the 15000 block of West Pyle Road, south of Three Points, about 2 p.m. when a man tried to break in, the release said.

The woman grabbed a gun and fired through a window in an attempt to “scare the male away,” the release said. The man continued to try to get into the home and the woman says she fired again, striking the man.

Deputies tried to save the man but he was declared dead at the scene.

The unidentified woman was not hurt and she is cooperating with the ongoing investigation, the release said.