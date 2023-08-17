A 22-year-old man was shot and killed late Wednesday night at a mobile home park on Tucson's north side , police said.
Jesus Alfonso Castro Duarte was shot about 11 p.m. at a mobile home park in the 800 block of West Prince Road, near North Fairview Avenue, Tucson police said Thursday in a news release.
Deputies initiated life-saving efforts, but Duarte was declared dead at the scene.
Police continue to search for suspects and a motive in the case.
Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1 or 88-CRIME, the anonymous tips line.
