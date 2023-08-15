Two women have been indicted on felony charges in connection with a dog attack in Sierra Vista in which a woman was killed and a man was severely injured, officials said.

Shimira Sanches, 43, and Ashlee Sanches, 36, were indicted by a grand jury on suspicion of charges that included manslaughter, negligent homicide, assault by a vicious animal and aggressive dog violations in connection with the June 23 dog attack, according to a news release Tuesday from the Sierra Vista Police Department.

In it, Helene Jackson, 84, was killed and Sam Sanches, Jr., 53, was critically injured. Officers arrived at at a house to find Sanches, Jr. being attacked by a dog. Once officers killed the animal, another dog ran to the scene of the attack, which SVPD officers also killed. Jackson, as well as her dog, were later found dead in the alley behind the house where Sanches was attacked.

Cochise County officials declined to provide any details about the indictment. “Neither law enforcement or the County’s attorney’s office are permitted to make public comment on an indictment prior to it being formally served on the suspect(s),” Cochise County attorney Brian McIntyre says in Tuesday's news release.

Both women are set to appear in Cochise County Superior Court on Tuesday, Sept. 5.