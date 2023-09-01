A woman whose vehicle was struck Monday morning by a driver Tucson police say was impaired has died, officials say.

Arlethia Rosine King, 66, died Thursday, three days after the wreck along East Ajo Way near South Third Ave., Tucson police said in a news release Friday.

Just before 9 a.m., King was driving a 2001 Toyota Sequoia west on Ajo when the driver of a 2010 Ford Edge going east veered into oncoming traffic and smashed into King's vehicle, the release said.

Both King and the other driver were taken to the hospital.

Charges against the other driver, who was not identified, are pending, police said in the release.

King's death marks the 59th traffic fatality in Tucson this year, two less than at the same time in 2022.