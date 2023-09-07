A 22-year-old Tucson woman is facing multiple charges in connection with a string of burglaries in Sierra Vista this week, police say.

The first incident took place on Monday, Sept. 4, shortly after 3 a.m.

A laptop was taken from High Desert Dentistry, 5100 E. Highway 90. Later that day, at around 8:20 p.m., someone forced their way into the office of Suncrest Apartments at 105 Toscanini Ave., stealing a set of keys and some canceled checks.

On Wednesday, Sept. 6, around 2 a.m., a break-in occurred at the McDonald's at 1802 E. Fry Blvd., where the burglar attempted to access the cash registers but was thwarted.

Later that morning, at about 8:40 a.m., a burglar broke into Lee's Auto Sales at 1200 E. Fry. Blvd., making off with two sets of keys and a 2014 Dodge Dart, which the thief used to escape by driving through a fence, police said.

Sierra Vista police officers located the stolen vehicle at a nearby motel.

Destiny Huerta was arrested there at about 9:15 a.m. She faces charges including five counts of burglary, one count of theft of means of transportation and one count of possession of burglary tools.

Huerta is in custody at the Cochise County jail, with bail set at $8,000.