An early morning fire Thursday damaged the washing facility at a Sparkle Cleaners location, but services are not affected, officials said.

Tucson firefighters found smoke and flames in the laundry and folding suite of the cleaners near North Stone Avenue and East Drachman Street about 3:41 a.m., officials said. The fire was out within 10 minutes.

The fire was discovered by an on-site maintenance supervisor, an employee who did not want to be named said Thursday afternoon. The main dry cleaning and laundered shirts facility remained unaffected, the employee said.

Customers who lost items will be contacted and reimbursed, the employee said.

The cause of the fire was still undetermined, but an initial assessment indicated nothing suspicious, officials said.