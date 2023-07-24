Pima County sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public's help in finding two burglars who stole from storage sheds.

Security footage from the scene shows two males breaking into Extra Space Storage at 1782 W. Ruthrauff Road on June 19, 2023, between midnight and 1:52 a.m.

They forcibly entered 30 individual units and made off with various items.

The sheriff's office is asking members of the public to look at the photos provided here from the footage. They said the burglars have distinctive tattoos but did not describe them in the news release.

Anyone with potential information on their identities or about the incident are asked to call 911, or 88-CRIME to remain anonymous.