A 15-year-old has been arrested in connection with a shooting on Tucson's south side that left a man dead and a woman injured.

Gilbert Francisco Grajeda was arrested on July 27 on suspicion of first-degree murder, armed robbery, aggravated robbery and aggravated assault.

The charges are related to a shooting on June 22 that left 25-year-old Daniel Lopez dead.

Tucson police say that Lopez met with Grajeda in the 900 block of East Tucson Marketplace Boulevard for a "prearranged transaction" around 11 p.m.

An altercation erupted and Lopez and the woman were shot. Police say the pair were able to leave the area in a vehicle but came to a stop at the intersection of South Park Avenue and East Ajo Way.

Lopez was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Grajeda is being held in the Pima County jail on a $1 million bond.